Nick Jonas Siblings: Keeping Up with the Jonas Siblings

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor who began acting on Broadway at age seven and released his debut single in 2002.

He formed the Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Joe, releasing several successful albums and appearing in various television shows and films, including Camp Rock and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

After the group’s hiatus, Nick pursued a solo career, releasing albums such as Who I Am and Last Year Was Complicated.

He has also appeared in several television series, including Smash and Hawaii Five-O and has worked as a guest mentor on The Voice.

Siblings

Nick has three siblings. Kevin Jonas is his older brother, and Joe Jonas is also an older brother. Nick’s younger brother is Frankie Jonas, who is sometimes referred to as the Bonus Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick, Kevin and Joe, rose to fame as a pop rock band that appeared on the Disney Channel in the 2000s.

They released several successful albums and starred in the Camp Rock films.

Nick’s younger brother Frankie Jonas has also been involved in acting and the entertainment industry, appearing in shows like Jonas L.A. with his brothers.

Career

Nick began his entertainment career at a young age, appearing in Broadway productions as a child actor.

He was signed as a solo artist to Columbia Records in 2004 and formed the pop rock band Jonas Brothers with his older brothers Kevin and Joe in 2005.

The Jonas Brothers found tremendous success, especially after appearing on the Disney Channel.

They released four studio albums between 2006-2009, with hits like Year 3000, S.O.S. and Burnin’ Up.

The band also starred in the Disney Channel original movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam alongside Demi Lovato.

After the Jonas Brothers went on hiatus in 2013, Nick Jonas pursued a solo career. His self-titled album Nick Jonas was released in 2014 and spawned the hit singles Jealous and Chains.

The album showcased Nick’s more mature, R&B-influenced sound.

His second solo album Last Year Was Complicated was released in 2016 and featured the single Close with Tove Lo. Nick also began taking on more acting roles during this time, appearing in the DirecTV drama series Kingdom from 2014-2016.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers reunited and released the album Happiness Begins, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The lead single Sucker also topped the charts. The band has continued touring and releasing new music.

Nick has also continued to act, with roles in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Midway. In 2020, he joined the coaching panel on the singing competition show, The Voice.

Awards and accolades

Nick has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has won several Teen Choice Awards, including Choice TV Actor: Comedy for the Disney Channel series Jonas and Choice Music: Love Song for the single, Jealous.

Jonas has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2009 and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Sucker in 2020 with the Jonas Brothers.

Other notable awards include the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, the iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year award in 2016, and the Queerty Favorite Entertainer award in 2015.

Additionally, the Jonas Brothers as a group have won several awards, such as the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Music Group and the NRJ Music Award for International Breakthrough of the Year.