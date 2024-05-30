Nicki Minaj Announces Expanded North American Leg Of Pink Friday 2 World Tour Amid European Tour Setback

Nicki Minaj has officially unveiled the dates for the second North American leg of her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The rapper, who teased additional stops by revealing cities earlier this month, announced 22 new dates in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 29.

The tour will commence in September in Philadelphia, traversing major cities across the United States, including Washington, DC, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before concluding in her hometown of Queens in October.

This leg includes back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, making up for the prior leg, which did not have an official LA stop and instead featured her performance at Rolling Loud as her Southern California date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Currently performing on the European branch of her tour, Minaj faced a significant hurdle over the weekend, resulting in the cancellation of her Manchester show following an arrest in Amsterdam.

Speaking to fans on the livestream platform Stationhead, the Young Money rapper criticized the “disgusting” treatment she endured during the arrest, hinting that racial factors played a role.

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” Minaj said.

“Not only that, but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose simply because you are a confident other race […] There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart. The treatment was just disgusting and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

When asked by a stream viewer if Dutch officials treated her like a “human,” she responded: “No. When they put out that press release that I was released; I was still in the building. They were doing maybe damage control, I don’t know.”

Also Read: Nicki Minaj Apologises for Postponed Manchester Show

Minaj was detained in Amsterdam last week on suspicion of “possessing soft drugs” while en route to Manchester for her next concert. She livestreamed the arrest on social media, where a member of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee informed her that she was under arrest for “carrying drugs.” Though she was later released, Minaj will have to pay a fine determined by the public prosecution service.

The arrest led to the last-minute cancellation of her Manchester concert, disappointing fans who had already arrived at the venue. However, Minaj has since announced that the Manchester show has been rescheduled for June 3.