Nicki Minaj Siblings: Unveiling the Rapper’s Sibling Squad

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, songwriter, television personality and actress.

She is known for her musical versatility, animated rap flow and alter egos.

Nicki was born in St. James, Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to Queens, New York, when she was young.

She adopted the stage name Nicki Minaj from her childhood practice of creating fantasies to escape her tumultuous life.

Nicki’s music is known for its sexually explicit lyrics and her preference for the color pink, which she uses in branding her albums and other consumer items.

She has released several albums, including Pink Friday and The Pinkprint, and has collaborated with various artists, such as Eminem and the Weeknd.

Nicki has also acted in movies and lent her voice to animated comedies.

Siblings

Nicki has four siblings, Jelani Maraj, Micaiah Maraj, Maya Maraj and Ming Maraj.

Not much is known about Jelani but he has previously been involved in legal issues related to sexual assault.

Ming, Nicki’s younger sister, has gained attention for her resemblance to Nicki and her interest in music. Maya and Micaiah keep a low profile.

Also Read: Burna Boy Siblings: Meet Nissi and Ronami Ogulu

Parents

Nicki’s parents, Robert Maraj and Carol Maraj, played significant roles in her life. Her father, Robert Maraj, worked as a financial executive and provided for the family.

Unfortunately, he tragically passed away in February 2021 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Island. This event was a profound loss for Nicki and her family.

On the other hand, her mother, Carol Maraj, is a gospel singer who likely influenced Nicki’s early exposure to music and may have played a role in shaping her musical talents and interests.

The support and influence of her parents have undoubtedly contributed to Nicki’s success as an artist in the music industry.

Career

Nicki has had a remarkable career in the music industry.

She began by taking on backup singing roles for local New York City rappers and eventually started writing her own material.

Nicki was discovered by Dirty Money CEO Fendi through her MySpace page, leading to a collaboration with Lil Wayne.

This partnership helped launch her career, leading to the release of mixtapes and her eventual signing with Young Money Entertainment.

Her debut album, Pink Friday, topped the Billboard 200 chart and showcased her bold persona and sexually explicit lyrics.

Over the years, Nicki released several successful albums like Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded and The Pinkprint, featuring hits like Starships and Anaconda.

She also ventured into acting, appearing in movies like The Other Woman and lending her voice to animated films.

In addition to her music career, Nicki has been a judge on American Idol and has collaborated with various artists, solidifying her position as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

Is Nicki Minaj married?

Nicki is married to her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Petty.

They got married in October 2019 and welcomed their first child together nearly a year later.

Their son, whom they publicly refer to as Papa Bear, was born in September 2020.

Despite facing challenges in their marriage, particularly after the birth of their son, Nicki has openly discussed the ups and downs they have experienced as they navigated parenthood together.