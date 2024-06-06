Nicky Jam, an accomplished American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Since his debut in 1995, Nicky Jam has released numerous hit singles, including “Travesuras,” “X,” “El Amante,” and “Hasta el Amanecer.” His global recognition skyrocketed when he performed “Live It Up,” the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with notable artists such as Daddy Yankee, forming the duo Los Cangris. In addition to his music career, Jam has ventured into acting, appearing in films like “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and “Bad Boys for Life,” and starring as himself in the Netflix biographical drama series “Nicky Jam: El Ganador.”

Nicky Jam Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth March 17, 1981 Place of Birth Lawrence, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actor

Early Life

Nicky Jam was born Nick Rivera Caminero on March 17, 1981, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to a Puerto Rican father and Dominican mother. At the age of ten, he moved with his family to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as his father sought to escape legal troubles. Adjusting to the new culture was challenging, but Jam eventually immersed himself in reggaeton and Caribbean hip hop. Originally performing under the stage name Nick MC, he adopted the name Nicky Jam after a homeless man referred to him by that moniker.

Nicky Jam Career

While working at a discount grocery store at the age of 11, Nicky Jam began rapping to pass the time, catching the attention of a customer who invited him to record with a local independent label. At 14, he released his debut EP, “…Distinto a los demás” in 1995. As his popularity grew, he met Daddy Yankee, and together they formed the duo Los Cangris, producing hits like “En la Cama,” “Guayando,” and “Donde Estan Las Gatas.” He also released his second EP, “Haciendo escante,” in 2001.

Career Struggles

Nicky Jam’s rise to fame brought significant personal struggles, particularly with substance abuse. His drug use began at age 15 and escalated to include cocaine and percocet. This addiction strained his relationship with Daddy Yankee, leading to their split in 2004. Jam’s subsequent depression saw him gaining weight and encountering legal issues, reducing him to performing lounge music at a hotel to make ends meet.

Resurgence and Hit Singles

Jam released his first studio album, “Vida escante,” in 2004 and moved to Medellín, Colombia in 2007 to overcome his addiction and depression. He released “The Black Carpet” in 2007. After a near-fatal overdose in 2010, Jam committed to sobriety and revitalized his career with the 2014 hits “Travesuras” and “Voy a Beber.” His 2015 collaboration with Enrique Iglesias, “El Perdón,” and the 2016 hit “Hasta el Amanecer” cemented his comeback, with the latter becoming his first song to reach one billion views on YouTube.

Also Read: Nick Kroll Net Worth

In 2017, Jam released his third studio album, “Fénix,” featuring artists like J Balvin and Sean Paul. The album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. He continued his success with the 2018 single “X,” a collaboration with J Balvin, and his fourth studio album, “Íntimo,” in 2019. His most recent album, “Infinity,” was released in 2021.

Style and Influences

Nicky Jam’s music primarily falls within the reggaeton and Latin trap genres. He is credited with contributing significantly to the Latin urban movement in the 1990s. His musical influences include Michael Jackson, Prince, Shakira, and Jay-Z, as well as Colombian music, particularly the vallenato genre.

Acting Career

Nicky Jam made his acting debut in the 2017 action film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage.” He later starred as himself in the Netflix series “Nicky Jam: El Ganador,” which chronicles his challenging childhood, struggles with addiction, and music career. In 2020, he appeared in “Bad Boys for Life” and voiced Butch Cat in the 2021 film “Tom & Jerry.”

Personal Life

Nicky Jam married Angélica Cruz in early 2017, but they divorced in 2018. He got engaged to model Cydney Moreau in 2020, but they separated within a year. Jam has four children from previous relationships and has dated several women, including Nati Torres, Livia Rici, and Paulina Cruz.

Real Estate

In 2017, Nicky Jam purchased a home in Miami for $1.7 million, selling it a year later for $2 million. In 2019, he bought a home on Palm Island in Miami for $3.4 million, which he sold in 2021 for $3.1 million. In September 2021, he acquired a condo in downtown Miami for $6 million.

Nicky Jam Net Worth

Nicky Jam net worth is $25 million.