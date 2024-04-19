Nicola Peltz Siblings: A Look at Her Siblings’ Accomplishments

Nicola Peltz is an American actress born on January 9, 1995, in Westchester County, New York.

She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Nicola began her acting career in 2006 and has since appeared in various films and television shows, including Deck the Halls and Bates Motel.

Siblings

Nicola’s family is quite large, and she has seven siblings in total.

Her brothers are Will Peltz, Brad Peltz, Matthew Peltz, Diesel Peltz, Zachary Peltz and Gregory Peltz.

Will Peltz is also an actor and has appeared in movies like Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Unfriended: Dark Web.

Brad is a professional hockey player who has played for teams like the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators.

Brittany is also a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She is an actress and has appeared in movies like Café Society and The Charnel House.

Brittany is married to model and actor Bradley Doble.

Nicola’s family is close-knit, and they often appear together at events and gatherings.

Her siblings have been supportive of her career, and she has mentioned in interviews that she enjoys spending time with her family.

Parents

Nicola is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and investor and Claudia Heffner, a former fashion model.

Nelson is a founding partner of Trian Partners, an alternative investment management fund based in New York, and is non-executive chairman of Wendy’s Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company.

He has a net worth of $1.7 billion, making him the 432nd richest person in the US.

Claudia, on the other hand, tends to stay out of the limelight and is known for being a former fashion model.

Career

Nicola made her film debut in the Christmas comedy Deck the Halls and later appeared in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Blackbird.

She gained recognition for her roles as Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel and Tessa Yeager in the film Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Nicola has also appeared in various other films, including Harold, The Last Airbender, Affluenza and Youth in Oregon.

She has also worked as a model and walked the runway for Alexander Wang’s last fashion show for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to her acting career, Nicola has also ventured into directing, making her feature directorial debut in the film Lola.

She also plays the title role in the film and collaborated with Quincy Jones and Monte Lipman on the project.

Personal life

Nicola is currently married to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

They got engaged in June 2020 and tied the knot in a lavish wedding in April 2022.

Before her relationship with Brooklyn, Nicola was linked to several famous faces, including Anwar Hadid, Paul Klein and Justin Bieber.

However, she has not publicly dated anyone else since her relationship with Brooklyn began in 2019.

Nicola and Brooklyn have been open about their love for each other on social media and have made several public appearances together.