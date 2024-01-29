Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso exit Ecowas Amidst Political Tensions

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have declared their departure from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), a regional bloc they helped establish in 1975. The decision, labeled a “sovereign choice,” was announced via joint statements broadcasted on state media channels in the three countries.

Citing a deviation from the ideals of the bloc’s founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism, the governments expressed concern that Ecowas, under the influence of foreign powers, had strayed from its principles and become a threat to member states. They also criticized the bloc for its alleged failure to assist in addressing the ongoing jihadist violence within their borders.

Tensions between Ecowas and the three nations escalated following military coups in Niger (July), Burkina Faso (2022), and Mali (2020). Ecowas has consistently called for a return to civilian rule in these countries, emphasizing the importance of democratic governance.

Responding to the announcement, Ecowas reiterated the significance of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso within the community and expressed its commitment to finding a negotiated solution to the political deadlock. However, the bloc noted that it had not received formal notification of the withdrawal from the three countries.

According to the Ecowas treaty, member states intending to withdraw must provide a one-year advance written notice and adhere to its provisions during that period. Despite facing suspension, sanctions, and negotiations, the military leaders of the three nations have hardened their stance, accusing Ecowas of being influenced by external powers.

Further complicating the situation, the three countries have distanced themselves from former colonial power France and deepened ties with Russia. In September, they formed a mutual defense pact named The Alliance of Sahel States.

The military leaders argue that their priority is to restore security before organizing elections, as they grapple with jihadist insurgencies linked to groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. Niger’s military leaders have proposed a three-year transition back to civilian rule, while Mali’s military government, initially committed to holding elections in February, has now postponed the date.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso has scheduled elections for the summer, with authorities emphasizing the ongoing fight against insurgents as their top priority. A planned Ecowas delegation meeting with the junta in Niger to discuss sanctions was postponed due to technical issues with the aircraft.

As the geopolitical landscape in West Africa undergoes significant shifts, the region remains at the center of attention, with implications for the security and stability of the member states involved.