Nigeria High Commission Issues Advisory to Nigerians in Kenya Amidst Tragic Murder

The Nigeria High Commission (NHC) has issued a cautionary advisory to its citizens residing in Kenya, urging them to exercise vigilance and refrain from unnecessary movements in the aftermath of the tragic incident in Roysambu. The incident involved a Nigerian national who was identified as the primary suspect in the murder of Rita Waeni Muendo, a 20-year-old student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Arts and Technology (JKUAT).

An official from the Commission emphasized that the advisory was released to alleviate the tension arising from the unfortunate incident. Nigerian citizens were urged to remain calm and uphold lawful conduct during this period of uncertainty.

The statement issued by the Commission emphasized the importance of vigilance and cautioned against unnecessary movements while investigations are ongoing. It highlighted the need for formal communication from the host law enforcement authorities.

Furthermore, the NHC cautioned both Nigerians and Kenyans against the dissemination of misinformation online. Nigerians were advised to share only credible and accurate information, while Kenyans were warned against spreading unverified details about Nigerians.

The Nigeria High Commission underscored its commitment to taking appropriate action within the framework of international law and the legal provisions of the host authorities to address the dissemination of false information. It noted the identification of channels through which disinformation was being shared, emphasizing that necessary actions would be taken in accordance with the law.

The tragic murder of Rita Waeni Muendo has garnered nationwide attention, with calls for justice echoing across the country. Muendo’s dismembered body was discovered in an apartment in Roysambu after a night out with a suspect captured on CCTV wearing a cap and glasses. Subsequently, a man resembling the CCTV footage was apprehended at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the broader context, Kenya faces challenges related to gender-based violence, as evidenced by a national survey revealing that 34% of women experienced physical violence in 2022. This incident prompts a wider conversation on issues like toxic masculinity and the urgent need for societal change in Kenya.

As investigations unfold, the Nigeria High Commission continues to monitor the situation closely and calls for cooperation from its citizens and the public at large to ensure accurate information prevails during this challenging time.