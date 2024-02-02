fbpx
    Nigeria Secures Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Final Spot with Victory over Angola

    Linda Amiani
    Nigeria vs Angola
    Nigeria vs Angola: IMAGE/CAF/X

    Nigeria clinched the first spot in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over Angola in a thrilling quarter-final match on Friday. Ademola Lookman’s decisive first-half goal, orchestrated by a dynamic run from winger Moses Simon, propelled Nigeria to success.

    Lookman, 26, capitalized on Simon’s exceptional play down the left flank, skillfully evading defender Kialonda Gaspar to create an opportunity. Simon then set up Lookman for the crucial goal, marking his third in the tournament. The 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium secured Nigeria’s place in the semi-finals, where they are set to face either the Cape Verde Islands or South Africa on Wednesday.

    The upcoming semi-final promises to be a fierce encounter as Nigeria looks to advance further in the Africa Cup of Nations. The quarter-final clash between the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa, scheduled for Saturday, will determine Nigeria’s opponent in the semi-finals.

    Meanwhile, fans can anticipate another exciting quarter-final matchup later on Friday in Abidjan, where the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea will battle for a spot in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this thrilling African football tournament.

