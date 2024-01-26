Nigerian Authorities Apprehend Mr Ibu’s Children for Alleged Embezzlement

The Nigerian police have detained Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu, the son and adopted daughter of renowned comic actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu. The siblings stand accused of misappropriating funds designated for their father’s medical treatment.

Authorities assert that Onyeabuchi and Jasmine gained unauthorized access to Mr Ibu’s phone and manipulated his banking details, resulting in the misappropriation of 55 million naira (approximately $60,700 or £47,800). The embezzled sum had initially been contributed by fans and well-wishers to support the actor’s medical expenses, following a prolonged illness last year that led to the amputation of one of his legs. Mr Ibu had also undergone five surgical procedures during this challenging period, as confirmed by his family.

Law enforcement has successfully recovered 50 million naira, according to statements from Mayegun Aminat, the spokesperson for the police’s criminal investigation department. The accused individuals, purportedly planning to flee to the UK, were detained before executing their escape, as reported by Ms. Aminat.

A Lagos court has granted the suspects a bail of $56,000 as investigations persist. The next court hearing is scheduled for March, where Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu will face further legal proceedings. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.