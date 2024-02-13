fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    Nigeria’s Access Bank Appoints Bolaji Agbede After Death of CEO

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Bolaji Agbede
    Bolaji Agbede. [COURTESY]

    Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest banks, has appointed a temporary replacement for CEO Herbert Wigwe, who died alongside five others in a helicopter crash last Friday.

    Bolaji Agbede, Access Bank’s most senior founding executive director, will assume the CEO position in acting capacity, the bank’s parent company, Access Holdings Plc, announced in a statement.

    Ms Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 and has nearly 30 years of experience in banking and business consultancy, the company said.

    Read: Nigeria’s Access Bank Group CEO Among Six Dead In California Helicopter Crash

    Wigwe’s chartered helicopter was on its way from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada in the US when it went down, about 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.

    According to Nigerian media, the 57-year-old banker was on his way to Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.

    Wigwe founded Access Bank in 1989. It became the largest bank in Nigeria in 2018 after it acquired its main competitor, Diamond Bank.

    By BBC News

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Banks Set To Start Sharing Customer Information With KRA

    Nigeria's Access Bank Appoints Bolaji Agbede After Death of CEO

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X