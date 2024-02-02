Nikita Kering’ Releases Highly Anticipated Song “Let You Down” Featuring Kemena

Renowned Kenyan R&B sensation Nikita Kering’ has set the music scene abuzz with the release of her much-anticipated song “Let You Down,” featuring Nigerian singer Ekene Nkemena, popularly known as Kemena.
Amidst fervent hype on her social media platforms, Nikita dropped the soulful track on Friday.
The song, penned solely by herself, delves into themes of love, longing, and resilience.
In just three hours post-release, “Let You Down” amassed an impressive 18,000 views on YouTube. The track is also available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify.
Nikita released the remix of her song “Ex” last year in August featuring Khaligraph Jones for Coke Studio.
The song released two years ago has over 7.7 views on YouTube.
Nikita’s poignant lyrics resonate with raw emotion as she expresses undying love and an unwillingness to let go. In one section of the song, she passionately sings:
“I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down”
Nikita Kering’ – Let You Down feat. Kemena Lyrics
Purple silhouettes so I know you can’t see me
How long before I’m wishing like a genie
What’s the reasonable reason for your hiding
Si Last night I heard you calling on your mama, oh mwana
I cannot even vouch for you
I cannot call on you
So if I don’t love you na taboo
If you don’t love me too
So I erase my matching tattoo
Cause I put it on for you
If you ever start to really win
If you ever find your queen
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
Wi, Have you never, oh no
Have you never focus on another
Have you never hocus pocus a brother
Have you ever noticed my hangover
You be driving me loco
Reason why I be leaving you pronto
You were the one that was supposed to carry me go
But when I’m on the road baby you the “go-slow”
That’s why I cannot even vouch for you
I cannot call on you
And if I don’t love you na taboo
When you don’t love me too
Now I erase my matching tattoo
Cause I put it on for you
If you ever start to really win
If you ever find a king
I hope he lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
Kwani how many times
Am I losing our fight
I’ve been ready to die falling into Yah
Na wengine hawataki kunielimisha
Wanaona fala who’s into you
So now when you’re gone and you’re noticing
There was a diamond you didn’t see
I’ve been shining my way out of your darkness
That’s why I cannot even vouch for you
I cannot call on you
So if I don’t love you na taboo
If you don’t love me too
So I erase my matching tattoo
Cause I put it on for you
If you ever start to really win
If you ever find your queen
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down
down, down, down
Have you ever, have you ever focused on another
