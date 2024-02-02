Nikita Kering’ Releases Highly Anticipated Song “Let You Down” Featuring Kemena

Renowned Kenyan R&B sensation Nikita Kering’ has set the music scene abuzz with the release of her much-anticipated song “Let You Down,” featuring Nigerian singer Ekene Nkemena, popularly known as Kemena.

Amidst fervent hype on her social media platforms, Nikita dropped the soulful track on Friday.

The song, penned solely by herself, delves into themes of love, longing, and resilience.

In just three hours post-release, “Let You Down” amassed an impressive 18,000 views on YouTube. The track is also available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify.

Nikita released the remix of her song “Ex” last year in August featuring Khaligraph Jones for Coke Studio.

The song released two years ago has over 7.7 views on YouTube.

Nikita’s poignant lyrics resonate with raw emotion as she expresses undying love and an unwillingness to let go. In one section of the song, she passionately sings:

“I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down”

Nikita Kering’ – Let You Down feat. Kemena Lyrics

Purple silhouettes so I know you can’t see me

How long before I’m wishing like a genie

What’s the reasonable reason for your hiding

Si Last night I heard you calling on your mama, oh mwana

I cannot even vouch for you

I cannot call on you

So if I don’t love you na taboo

If you don’t love me too

So I erase my matching tattoo

Cause I put it on for you

If you ever start to really win

If you ever find your queen

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

Wi, Have you never, oh no

Have you never focus on another

Have you never hocus pocus a brother

Have you ever noticed my hangover

You be driving me loco

Reason why I be leaving you pronto

You were the one that was supposed to carry me go

But when I’m on the road baby you the “go-slow”

That’s why I cannot even vouch for you

I cannot call on you

And if I don’t love you na taboo

When you don’t love me too

Now I erase my matching tattoo

Cause I put it on for you

If you ever start to really win

If you ever find a king

I hope he lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

Kwani how many times

Am I losing our fight

I’ve been ready to die falling into Yah

Na wengine hawataki kunielimisha

Wanaona fala who’s into you

So now when you’re gone and you’re noticing

There was a diamond you didn’t see

I’ve been shining my way out of your darkness

That’s why I cannot even vouch for you

I cannot call on you

So if I don’t love you na taboo

If you don’t love me too

So I erase my matching tattoo

Cause I put it on for you

If you ever start to really win

If you ever find your queen

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

down, down, down

Have you ever, have you ever focused on another

Have you ever focused on another