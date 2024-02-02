fbpx
    Nikita Kering’ Releases Highly Anticipated Song “Let You Down” Featuring Kemena

    Andrew Walyaula
    Nikita Kering' - Let You Down feat. Kemena Lyrics

    Renowned Kenyan R&B sensation Nikita Kering’ has set the music scene abuzz with the release of her much-anticipated song “Let You Down,” featuring Nigerian singer Ekene Nkemena, popularly known as Kemena.

    Amidst fervent hype on her social media platforms, Nikita dropped the soulful track on Friday.

    The song, penned solely by herself, delves into themes of love, longing, and resilience.

    In just three hours post-release, “Let You Down” amassed an impressive 18,000 views on YouTube. The track is also available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify.

    Nikita released the remix of her song “Ex” last year in August featuring Khaligraph Jones for Coke Studio.

    The song released two years ago has over 7.7 views on YouTube.

    Nikita’s poignant lyrics resonate with raw emotion as she expresses undying love and an unwillingness to let go. In one section of the song, she passionately sings:

    “I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down”

    Nikita Kering’ – Let You Down feat. Kemena Lyrics

    Purple silhouettes so I know you can’t see me

    How long before I’m wishing like a genie

    What’s the reasonable reason for your hiding

    Si Last night I heard you calling on your mama, oh mwana

     

    I cannot even vouch for you

    I cannot call on you

    So if I don’t love you na taboo

    If you don’t love me too

    So I erase my matching tattoo

    Cause I put it on for you

    If you ever start to really win

    If you ever find your queen

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

     

    Wi, Have you never, oh no

    Have you never focus on another

    Have you never hocus pocus a brother

    Have you ever noticed my hangover

    You be driving me loco

    Reason why I be leaving you pronto

    You were the one that was supposed to carry me go

    But when I’m on the road baby you the “go-slow”

     

    That’s why I cannot even vouch for you

    I cannot call on you

    And if I don’t love you na taboo

    When you don’t love me too

    Now I erase my matching tattoo

    Cause I put it on for you

    If you ever start to really win

    If you ever find a king

    I hope he lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

     

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

     

    Kwani how many times

    Am I losing our fight

    I’ve been ready to die falling into Yah

    Na wengine hawataki kunielimisha

    Wanaona fala who’s into you

    So now when you’re gone and you’re noticing

    There was a diamond you didn’t see

    I’ve been shining my way out of your darkness

     

    That’s why I cannot even vouch for you

    I cannot call on you

    So if I don’t love you na taboo

    If you don’t love me too

    So I erase my matching tattoo

    Cause I put it on for you

    If you ever start to really win

    If you ever find your queen

     

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    Man I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    I hope she lets you down, down, down, down, down, down

    down, down, down

    Have you ever, have you ever focused on another

    Have you ever focused on another

