Police have arrested nine suspects and recovered 12 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen during a security operation in Mikindani, Mombasa County.

The operation was conducted by officers from Mikindani Police Station in collaboration with members of the Community Policing team.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers also recovered five knives and nine pairs of scissors during the operation.

Among those arrested were two suspects wanted in connection with a reported serious assault case. The other suspects were linked to various offences.

All nine suspects were escorted to Mikindani Police Station and placed in custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

In a statement, the NPS commended the officers involved in the operation and acknowledged the support of Community Policing members in strengthening security.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved for their efforts and appreciates members of the Community Policing teams for their continued collaboration in enhancing security,” the statement read.

The police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.