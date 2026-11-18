Nine people, including serving and former officials of a Sacco, have been charged over an alleged financial fraud that resulted in the loss of Sh260 million from the cooperative.

The suspects were arraigned at the Kapenguria Law Courts following investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) West Pokot, in collaboration with the Cyber Crime and Digital Forensics Unit.

The case is registered as Kapenguria Law Courts Criminal Case No. E566 of 2026.

Investigations began after the Sacco reported alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement involving some of its current and former officials.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations uncovered alleged financial impropriety involving the manipulation of financial records, irregular transfers of members’ funds, unauthorised loan disbursements and failure to account for money entrusted to the officials.

The Cyber Crime and Digital Forensics Unit conducted a forensic examination of the Sacco’s financial systems and digital records, uncovering evidence of alleged fraudulent transactions that led to losses amounting to Sh260,008,100.

Among those charged is Fredrick Kaptui Plimo, the current West Pokot County Assembly Speaker, alongside the Sacco’s Chief Executive Officer, Linus Lokira.

Others are Paul Loktari Ywapamoi, the current Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Kodich Ward; Leonard Pchakasan Domoita, former Finance Manager; Nicholas Toroitich Arusha, former Accountant; and Andrew Poriot Lorena, former ICT Manager.

The other accused persons are Susan Chesang, Florence Chemotwo and Francis Atodosia.

The nine appeared before the Kapenguria Law Courts on November 5, 2026, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court granted bond terms ranging between Sh10 million and Sh11 million, with one surety, or alternative cash bail of Sh5 million and Sh6 million, respectively.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 30, 2026, for pre-trial proceedings as the prosecution prepares to present evidence in the alleged financial fraud.