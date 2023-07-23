Nine Dead and Dozens Injured in Anti-government Protests in Kisumu County as Governor Demands Justice

Kisumu County has been shaken by a wave of anti-government protests since July 7, 2023, resulting in a tragic toll of nine lives lost.

In a statement addressing the ongoing crisis, Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o revealed that 92 people had been admitted to Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital with severe injuries caused by live bullets and other weapons.

Among the victims, 39 individuals sustained gunshot injuries, leading to the deaths of five people.

Additionally, four bodies, bearing gunshot wounds, were directly transported to a funeral home.

The county boss also provided an update on the current situation, stating, “as of today, July 22, 2023, there are 37 victims still undergoing treatment at JOOTHR. Out of them, 27 have gunshot wounds, while 10 were injured by other weapons and objects.”

Governor Nyong’o expressed deep concern over the targeted nature of the violence, which appears to be directed at a specific community in Kisumu.

“Last week, we witnessed a horrifying incident where a police-supported militia group, armed with machetes, bows, and arrows, launched a brutal attack at Sondu market. This shocking act claimed the life of one person and left eleven others injured in broad daylight.”

Strongly condemning excessive use of force by police, Governor Nyong’o said the he blood of innocent people should never be used to disrupt ongoing demonstrations against the high cost of living. Such actions are utterly unacceptable.

Governor Nyong’o also raised grave allegations against the police, accusing them of being involved in illegal abductions, including that of Human Rights Activist Boniface Akach. “We demand justice for all victims of these abuses,” he asserted.

The county boss also xpressed disappointment at the silence of institutions such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the international community.

“As leaders, we will persistently demand justice until it is served. Those responsible for perpetrating violence and human rights violations must be held accountable for their actions.”

