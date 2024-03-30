fbpx
    Nine Injured Following Accident Involving Thika High Bus, Matatu

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    There was a traffic snarl up on Saturday morning along the busy Thika Highway following an accident involving a school bus and a public service vehicle.

    A police report shows that the PSV belonging to Meru Mekina Sacco lost control and rammed into a Thika High School bus ferrying students to Nairobi for a sporting event.

    The bus, with 47 people on board, was damaged in its rear while the Matatu had significant damages in the front.

    The incident took place in the Kuraiha area near the Mang’u High School footbridge.

    Police said that no injuries were reported from passengers in the school bus.

    However, nine matatu passengers sustained injuries but have since been taken to nearby facilities for treatment.

    The Matatu was towed to Juja Police Station while the bus was driven to the same station pending an inspection.

