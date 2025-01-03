At Least Nine Killed as Matatu, Lorry Collide Near Soi on Eldoret-Kitale Highway

At least nine people died in a tragic road accident along Kitale-Eldoret road Friday morning.

Three children escaped with injuries, police said.

The accident involved a lorry and a matatu.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the accident occurred after the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the matatu.

“The matatu had 12 passengers and only three children survived,” said Mwanthi.

He said police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Mwanthi said the accident occurred at about 7am on January 3.

“We are cautioning our people to be careful on the road and avoid overspeeding”, said Mwanthi

The vehicles collided head-on with a heavy impact that left some of the passengers trapped in the wreckage of the matatu.

The matatu was headed to Eldoret while the truck was on its way to Kitale and witnesses said the vehicles collided on a narrow section of the road just after Soy market.

This is the latest fatal accident to be reported this year.

Accidents leave up to 4,000 people dead annually.

Thousands others are left with serious injuries that have negative impact on families.