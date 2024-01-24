Nine KPA officers Arrested Over Alleged Fraud In Sh62 Million Tender

Nine former and current Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have been arrested over links to a Sh62 million tender.

The suspects were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives based in Mombasa.

The nine officials include;

Yobesh Oyaro – Former Head of Procurement and Supplies, KPA David Angwenyi – Member of the Evaluation Committee, KPA Norah Mugambi – Member of the Evaluation Committee, KPA Athanase Wambari – Member of the Evaluation Committee, KPA Robert Bosuben – Senior Clerical Officer at the Civil Engineering Department, KPA David Arika – Member of the Evaluation Committee, KPA Azenath Kwamboka Mageto – Agent of Chemiso East Africa Rose Cherotich – Account signatory of Chemiso East Africa. Idd Arube Nanyang – Agent of Chemiso East Africa

Officials said the probe into the case had been ongoing and that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved the charges.

They are set to be charged with The accused persons are to be charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45(1) (a) as read with section 48 of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, Conflict of interest contrary to Section 42 (3) as read with section 48 of Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

In documents seen by this writer, the suspects will also face money laundering contrary to Section 3(a)(i) as read with Section 16 of the proceeds of crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, No.9 of 2009, obtaining contract from public institution by false pretense contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code, forgery contrary Section 348 as read together with Section 349 of the Penal Code and Uttering false documents contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code, charges.