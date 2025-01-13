Nishita Shah Net Worth

Nishita Shah, an influential Indian shipping heiress, boasts an estimated net worth of $350 million. As the largest individual shareholder and director of Precious Shipping, one of Thailand’s premier dry-bulk shipping companies, Nishita’s wealth and accomplishments are rooted in her family’s longstanding legacy in the maritime industry.

Early Life

Born in India, Nishita Shah grew up in a family deeply entrenched in business. Her father, Kirit Shah, founded Precious Shipping in 1989, taking it public just four years later in 1993. Nishita pursued higher education at Boston University, where she refined the skills that would later support her in managing her family’s expansive enterprises.

Leadership at Precious Shipping

As a director and major shareholder of Precious Shipping, Nishita Shah plays a pivotal role in steering the company’s success.

The firm has thrived as one of Thailand’s largest dry-bulk shipping companies, benefiting from strategic management and a rise in global freight rates.

Diversified Business Ventures

Nishita Shah’s entrepreneurial ventures extend beyond shipping. She is the founder and owner of Burn Baby, a clothing brand that reflects her creative flair and business acumen. Additionally, she is a licensed pilot and serves as the director of MJets, a private jet operator partly owned by Minor Aircraft. Her leadership in MJets highlights her interest in diversifying the family business portfolio into aviation.

Family Wealth

The Shah family’s wealth witnessed a significant boost following the 2013 public listing of their pharmaceutical unit, Mega Lifesciences. This move increased their collective fortune by nearly $500 million, solidifying their position among Thailand’s wealthiest families. Nishita, her father, and her brother have consistently ranked among the top 40 richest people in Thailand, with Nishita herself earning recognition in Forbes magazine, most recently ranking at #30.

Personal Life

Nishita Shah married American businessman Maxwell Federbush, and the couple shares a son, Janav Alexander. The family resides in luxury, reflecting their status and influence, with properties like the Amari Atrium Bangkok Hotel adding to their portfolio.

Nishita Shah Net Worth

