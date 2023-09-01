No Idlers Will Be Allowed At Nyayo House – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday ordered security agencies to ensure no person is allowed to hang around the vicinity of Nyayo House.

This is part of efforts to address a mess in processing passports.

Speaking on Friday on his second-day consecutive visit to Nyayo House Kindiki indicated that the government is determined to streamline services at the Immigration Department, noting that any idlers loitering around the area risk arrest and prosecution.

“No person will be allowed to hang around the precincts of Nyayo House and security officers will strictly enforce law and order, and apprehend any person soliciting bribes from applicants of passports and other citizenship documents,” said Kindiki.

This comes in the wake of rising concerns over a bribery racket working together with Immigration officials at Nyayo House to solicit bribes from members of the public, especially those applying for passports.

Brokers have been reported to hang around the area seeking bribes from Kenyans wishing to overcome long queues and have services expedited for them at Nyayo House.

As part of measures to streamline services at Nyayo House, Kindiki announced that emergency desks have been established to expedite the processing of passports for applicants with urgent needs such as those seeking medical care abroad, students destined to learning institutions abroad and persons who have secured job opportunities in foreign countries and have reporting deadlines.

“Expectant and lactating mothers, parents or guardians accompanying minors, the elderly and persons with disability will also be accorded special attention at the immigration desks,” added Kindiki.

He assured the public that the current backlog of passport processing will be cleared within the next two weeks.

“As we work to address with finality, the production challenges through the acquisition of modern printing machines, recruit additional immigration officers and improve the department’s infrastructure, all efforts and manpower has been deployed to clear the passport processing backlog within 14 days,” he said.

Kindiki had labelled Nyayo House a crime scene, blaming corrupt officials for the interminable delays in passport issuance and processing.

He said there are officers at Nyayo House accepting bribes for services that the government provides for free vowing to clean up the department once and for all.

“I will clean up Nyayo house once and for all,” CS Kithure told the committee.

“We will seal off Nyayo house and name it a scene of crime. How do Kenyans cue from 6AM? It won’t be business as usual. We must clean up Nyayo house.”

