No More Protests – President Ruto Tells Raila

President William Ruto says there will be no more demonstrations.

Speaking in Nakuru on Friday, the President said the planned anti-government protests will not take place as he threatened to take opposition leader Raila Odinga head-on.

“Raila Odinga, I won’t allow you to seek power on the back of the blood of Kenyans. I will stop you,” he said.

The president also criticized Raila for using illegal methods to gain power.

“You can’t use extra-constitutional means to get power. You want to use violence to get into government; it won’t happen,” he added.

“No demonstration is going to take place on Wednesday. It is not possible, this man (Raila Odinga) has brought chaos to this country which has led to many deaths. He kept on interfering with Mwai Kibaki’s administration, Uhuru Kenyatta’s and now the other day he led protests and properties were destroyed,” Ruto said.

This comes hours after the opposition announced the return of anti-government protests for three days straight starting next week.

In a statement, the opposition said the protests will from next week take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, due to “overwhelming requests from Kenyans”.

“The Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar. Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” said the opposition.