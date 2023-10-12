No Security Incident Occured on Intercepted Plane – KQ Says

No security incident occurred during or after the intercepted Kenya Airways Boeing 787 flight, the airline has said.

The Nairobi to Heathrow flight was intercepted by Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets and diverted to Stansted Airport over a “potential security threat”.

The national carrier said it has been established that the threat had low credibility.

“We received a security alert on October 12, 2023 at approximately 10:30am, from the UK Security agencies. This threat has since been established to have low credibility,” explained KQ.

KQ noted that relevant operations team including the crew onboard was alerted about the situation and the necessary security measures taken.

“The aircraft landed safely at London Stansted Airport, the incident has been stood down and the airport is open and is operating as normal,” it added.

Further, the airline stated, security agencies cleared the aircraft and will be departing for London Heathrow.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience to our passengers and crew and would like to thank them for their patience. We would also like to thank our crew for their professionalism during this incident,” said KQ.

The national carrier has said that counseling support will be provided to the passengers.

