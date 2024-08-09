No survivors after plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil

A plane crashed Friday in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 58 passengers and four crew on board.

The plane was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to the main airport in São Paulo city when it came down in the town of Vinhedo, the Voepass airline is quoted as saying.

Footage circulating on social media shows a plane descending vertically, spiralling as it falls.

❗️✈️💥🇧🇷 – #BREAKING: A plane has crashed in São Paulo, Brazil, claiming the lives of 70 people. Initial reports suggest the aircraft was en route from Cascavel (PR) to Guarulhos (SP). Details about the victims are still unknown. According to eyewitness videos, the plane… pic.twitter.com/pK1sbUSG8h — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 9, 2024

Authorities say the plane landed in a residential area, but no-one on the ground has been injured

The maker of the airplane that crashed, ATR, has released a statement following the incident.

The Franco-Italian manufacturer says it’s been informed that an accident occurred in Vinhedo, Brazil involving one of its planes, an ATR 72-500.

“Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this event,” it says.

It adds that ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation into what caused the crash and its customers.

In the town of Vinhedo in São Paulo state, where the plane crashed, officials say only one home in the local condominium complex has been damaged.

None of the residents were hurt, according to city officials at Valinhos.

Speaking at an event, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked for a minute of silence for the victims of the crash, adding that all on board were presumed dead.

Sao Paulo’s state fire brigade rushed seven crews to the scene of the accident, according to a post on social media.

By Agencies