Noah Lyles Siblings: Get to Know Josephus Lyles

Noah Lyles is an American professional track and field sprinter who primarily competes in the 100m and 200m events.

He holds the American record in the 200m with a personal best of 19.31 seconds, which is the fourth fastest time of all-time.

Lyles is a six-time World champion, winning the 200m and 4x100m relay in 2019, the 200m in 2022 and the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events in 2023, becoming the first man to complete the sprint treble at a World Championships since Usain Bolt in 2015.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he won a bronze medal in the 200m. He is a five-time Diamond League champion, having secured the 100m/200m double in 2019.

Lyles has expressed his desire to break Usain Bolt’s longstanding records in the 100m and 200m events and has revealed an audacious plan for the 2024 Paris Olympics to win four gold medals by adding the 4x400m relay to his repertoire.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Noah has one younger brother named Josephus Lyles who is also a professional sprinter.

Josephus has won gold medals in the 4x400m relay at the 2014 World Junior Championships and bronze in the 200m at the 2015 World Youth Championships.

The Lyles brothers are very close and made the joint decision to turn professional together in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, signing with Adidas.

They share the same parents, Keisha Caine and Kevin Lyles, who were both accomplished track athletes at Seton Hall University.

Career

Lyles grew up in a family with a strong athletic background; both of his parents were collegiate track athletes.

His mother, Keisha Caine, was a sprinter, while his father, Kevin Lyles, was a long jumper. This environment fostered Noah’s interest in track and field from a young age.

He attended the University of Florida, where he competed for the Florida Gators and quickly made a name for himself in collegiate athletics, showcasing his talent in both the 100m and 200m events.

Lyles’ career took off on the international stage during the 2019 World Championships in Doha, where he won gold in both the 200m and the 4x100m relay.

Also Read: Channing Tatum Siblings: Get to Know Christopher Aaron Tatum

His victory in the 200m, with a time of 19.83 seconds, marked him as a rising star in sprinting.

Lyles continued to build on this success at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, where he defended his title in the 200m, winning gold with a time of 19.62 seconds.

This performance further established him as one of the best sprinters in the world.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyles competed in the 200m and secured a bronze medal with a time of 19.74 seconds.

Although he aimed for gold, this achievement was significant in his career.

Lyles has also been a dominant force in the Diamond League, winning multiple titles in both the 100m and 200m events, which has solidified his status as a top sprinter.

His personal bests include an impressive 9.83 seconds in the 100m and 19.31 seconds in the 200m, the latter being the American record and ranking as the fourth fastest time in history.

Accolades

Lyles has achieved numerous accolades throughout his track and field career.

He is a six-time World Champion, winning gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay in 2019, the 200m in 2022 and the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events in 2023, making him the first man to complete the sprint treble at a World Championships since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Lyles also earned a bronze medal in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He has been a dominant force in the Diamond League, winning the 200m title in 2017, 2018, and 2019, as well as the 100m title in 2019.

Lyles’ achievements include two gold medals at the 2016 World U20 Championships and a gold medal in the 200m at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

He holds the American record in the 200m with a time of 19.31 seconds, ranking as the fourth fastest of all time.