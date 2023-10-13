Nothing of Concern on Board Intercepted KQ Plane – UK Police

Police in Essex, England have said that there was nothing of concern on board a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane diverted to London’s Stansted Airport on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said a thorough inspection of the plane established that the plane was safe.

Essex Police noted that after their investigations, the plane was returned to the airport, which continued to operate without any disruptions.

“Officers have established there is nothing of concern on board a flight diverted to #Stansted Airport. Officers carried out enquiries and established there was nothing of concern on board. The plane has been handed back to the airport which has remained operational throughout,” said Essex Police on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers have established there is nothing of concern on board a flight diverted to #Stansted Airport. Officers carried out enquiries and established there was nothing of concern on board. The plane has been handed back to the airport which has remained operational throughout. pic.twitter.com/ywBFpIWxh1 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 12, 2023

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was intercepted by fighter jets on its way to London before being diverted to Stansted for security clearance by U.K government security personnel.

Stansted is the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the UK.

Later, the national carrier announced that the alleged security was of “low credibility”.

“We received a security alert on the 12th Oct 2023 at approximately 10:30am, from the UK Security agencies. This threat has since been established to have low credibility,” said KQ.

“The aircraft landed safely at London Stansted Airport, the incident has been stood down and the airport is open and is operating as normal. The security agencies cleared the aircraft and will be departing for London Heathrow to resume normal operations.”

