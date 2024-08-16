NTSA Denies Shortage of Number Plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has denied claims of a shortage of number plates.

In a statement on X, the Authority clarified that there are 102,000 uncollected plates nationwide.

“The country is not experiencing a shortage of number plates. We have 102,000 uncollected plates across NTSA offices,” it said.

The Authority noted that motor vehicle dealers and individual owners are currently collecting their plates from the centers they selected during the application process.

On August 13, NTSA provided a link for dealers and drivers to check the status of their number plates and driving licenses.

“Kucheki status ya Number Plate na Smart DL yako imekuwa rahisi. ingia kwenye http://ntsa.go.ke. #UncollectedPlates &DLs,” it said.

The process is free of charge.

NTSA highlighted that the portal’s features include public access without the need for registration, and it is entirely free to use.

To access the portal, use your ID number to search for uncollected smart driving licenses (DL), and use the vehicle or motorcycle registration number to search for uncollected reflective number plates.

The portal also provides details on the location or center where the smart DL or number plate can be collected.

Additionally, the portal includes a platform for escalating concerns related to smart driving licenses (DL) and number plate service applications. Feedback on resolved complaints or concerns is sent to the email addresses provided by clients at the time of submission through the portal.