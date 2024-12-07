NTSA Orders Vehicle Dealers To Complete Registration By Dec 6 After Crackdown

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has instructed all vehicle dealers to complete pending motor vehicle registration applications by December 6, 2024, following a recent crackdown.

The operation, which involved a multi-agency revalidation exercise with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and security agencies, aimed to ensure compliance with the law and eliminate illegal vehicle dealers.

“Following the completion of the initiative, the Authority notes that several motor vehicles dealers are holding unregistered vehicles within their premises [showrooms and yards] contrary to the requirement of the Traffic Act, Cap403,” the authority said in a statement.

The Authority has also directed law enforcement agencies to impound any vehicles operating without registration plates, as well as those using Kenya Dealer (KD) plates illegally.