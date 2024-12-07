Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    NTSA Orders Vehicle Dealers To Complete Registration By Dec 6 After Crackdown

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    NTSA Orders Vehicle Dealers To Complete Registration By December 6, 2024, After Crackdown

    The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has instructed all vehicle dealers to complete pending motor vehicle registration applications by December 6, 2024, following a recent crackdown.

    The operation, which involved a multi-agency revalidation exercise with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and security agencies, aimed to ensure compliance with the law and eliminate illegal vehicle dealers.

    “Following the completion of the initiative, the Authority notes that several motor vehicles dealers are holding unregistered vehicles within their premises [showrooms and yards] contrary to the requirement of the Traffic Act, Cap403,” the authority said in a statement.

    The Authority has also directed law enforcement agencies to impound any vehicles operating without registration plates, as well as those using Kenya Dealer (KD) plates illegally.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.