NTSA Renews The License Of Bolt To Operate In Kenya

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given the ride-hailing company Bolt the green light to continue its operations in the country.

The announcement comes amid ongoing regulatory discussions concerning the licensing of such companies.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NTSA confirmed that Bolt Operation OU is now duly licensed to conduct network business in Kenya, in accordance with the provisions outlined by the regulatory body.

“This is to certify that Bolt Operation OU of Plot No. L.R. NO:209/22216 has been fully licensed by the National Transport and Safety Authority …. To conduct network business in Kenya pursuant to and in accordance with the provision of the National Transport and Safety Authority,” the statement reads.

Bolt’s regional press officer, Marion Wambua, emphasized the company’s commitment to serving customers in Kenya, even as the regulatory assessment of its network company operator license was underway. Ms. Wambua cited Section 32(4) of the NTSA Act, which permits Bolt to maintain its operations in the country until the licensing process is officially concluded.

“The NTSA Act states that ‘If on the date of the expiration of a license… proceedings are pending before the Authority on an application by the licensee for the grant to him of a new license, the existing license shall continue in force until the application is determined…'” Ms. Wambua explained in a statement.

The NTSA had previously raised concerns about Bolt and its competitor Uber, alleging violations of the Transportation Network Companies (TNC), Owners, Drivers, and Passengers Regulations of 2022. Their primary issues revolved around commission charges and an unauthorized booking fee.

As part of its directive to Bolt, the NTSA requested a comprehensive breakdown of the company’s commission rates, focusing on instances where rates exceeded the maximum allowable limit of 18 percent.