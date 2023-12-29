NTSA to Close TIMS Portal to Limit Transactions From Friday

Transactions on all NTSA services will be restricted, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said.

This is due to the closure of the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) portal.

In a statement on Friday, the authority stated that the shutdown will take place from December 29 to January 1 in response to the notice sent on December 13 about the transfer of all NTSA services to the e-Citizen platform.

“During this period, all NTSA online service access will be integrated with e-Citizen platform single sign on, in preparation for the Go Live on Tuesday January 2,” said NTSA.

For that reason, the NTSA announced that starting Tuesday, the services can only be accessed using the username and password associated with e-Citizen.

They declared that at this time of transition, they are dedicated to providing the public with high-quality services.

A fortnight ago, NTSA advised motorists to verify their e-Citizen credentials.

“All clients with pending transactions on TIMS platform are therefore required to complete their applications by Friday 15th December, 2023 to avoid any inconveniences,” NTSA Director General George Njao.

Njao noted that the Authority will onboard all its services to the platform, centralizing access through a unified portal.

“To facilitate a smooth transition, the Authority requires all NTSA clients including motor vehicle owners, financial institutions, insurance companies, motor/motorcycle dealers, corporate/companies, Embassies, Missions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), among other entities to validate their e-Citizen accounts,” he added.

In regards to account validation, the NTSA advised individuals tasked with conducting transactions on behalf of organizations to check in to their e-Citizen accounts and add the relevant organization by means of their KRA PIN numbers.

“This is a critical exercise to ensure access to all NTSA services within the platform,” NTSA said.