Nuru Okanga Charged with Insulting President Ruto on Social Media, Released on Sh10,000 Cash Bail

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter Nuru Maloba Okanga was on Thursday charged at a Nairobi court with publishing information on YouTube insulting President William Ruto.

He claimed Ruto is a stupid man.

Okanga was accused that on November 20, 2023 at an unknown place within the country, jointly with others not before court, used YouTube Account/Channel RIBA NEWS @ribanews to publish the alleged information.

The charge sheet read that he published online a video captioned, “NURU OKANGA ON FIRE! Ruto you are very stupid, an idiot! Umetoboka akili wewe!”… with intimidating and abusive words to which Ruto you’re very stupid! You’re very stupid! Yaani Unakuja kudanganya Wakenya mchana kuwa mafuta haikuwa. You’re Idiot …”

The prosecution said he published the information knowing it to be false and calculated to discredit the reputation of a state officer and with intend to provoke a breach of the peace.

He appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina and denied the charges.

Okanga through a lawyer pleaded for lenient bond terms stating that he was a student who is supposed to join form one next year, despite being a parent and sole bread winner of his family.

The magistrate released him on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 13 for pretrial.

Okanga was apprehended on November 29 2023 and taken to Central police station before he was charged.

Four witnesses are set to testify in the case.