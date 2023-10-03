Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Survives Impeachment as 18 MCAs Vote Against Ouster

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has survived impeachment.

This was after 18 MCAs voted to shoot down the motion while 16 supporter it.

The ouster motion required a majority vote of 23 MCAs to meet the constitutional threshold.

According to the Deputy Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro claimed some of those who voted against the motion were “bought”.

“There are some of our soldiers who voted against our agreement. I bet if we were to go the roll call way, we were to carry the day,” Nyabaro said.

Following the vote, the county boss said the death of the motion saved the people of Nyamira from “political captivity”.

“This is a win for Nyamira County and the people who had the faith of electing me to office. Those who were driving the agenda were agents of self-seeking politicians who are dying to see the county fail,” Nyaribo said.

He stated that he will from now on work towards uniting the warring factions.

