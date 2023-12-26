Nyamira Super 8 Tournament Concluded

Nyamira Super 8 tournament was concluded with Rigoma fc trouncing Getacho fc 1 – 0 to take home the coveted cup along side a cash prize of Ksh. 50,000.

The lone goal was pushed into the net by Rigoma fc striker,Nathan Mayani in the tournament sponsored by Extreme Sport Ltd in collaboration with Nyamira FKF branch.

Getacho fc as first runners up bagged Ksh. 30,000 while the second runners up,Ikonge Township fc settled for Ksh. 20,000.

This was after Ikonge township fc had defeated Kata Kata fc 3-2 through penalty shoot-outs after drawing 1.1 at the end of the play-off match.

The winning teams also received balls and uniforms from the sponsor represented by Athanus Obango for CEO Mohammed Hussein.

According to him,the tournament was to mark 20 years since the company started supporting football in the country besides identifying and nurturing youthful talent.Extreme Sports head of Operations Athanus Obango, who represented the group’s CEO Hussein Mohamed said they will continue sponsoring such talents in order to nurture young talents at grassroots level.

“At Extreme Sports we mean business. We intend to do more to empower young players through sports as we celebrate our 20 years since our inception. We won’t stop here for sure,” Obango said.

From the sponsorship,the company had mentored players in the current super league among other levels.

Football stakeholders from the county who included Nyamira FKF chairman Luthas Mokua who said for the first time 38 teams were enlisted in the tournament.

He termed the tournament a revolution where footaball had been cascaded to the grassroot announcing underway similar events in the county.

Rigoma fc patron Nyambega Gisesa commended the Extreme Sports for organizing the tournament and urged football lovers to reject those bent on frustrating players during the impending FKF elections.

Reuben Okibo remarked the vice of intoxicating substances will be fought to ensure the players were not influenced by it.