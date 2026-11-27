Gubernatorial aspirant Gideon Nyandiricha has pledged to tackle political goonism, overhaul Kisii County’s struggling healthcare sector and push for greater political representation of the Abagusii community as he formally declared his bid for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Nyandiricha, a former County Commissioner, made the declaration at Kenyenya Green Stadium, where he was also installed as a Kisii elder during the launch of his gubernatorial campaign.

He said his candidature was driven by the need for accountable leadership, equitable distribution of opportunities and a stronger voice for residents in county and national affairs.

Addressing supporters, Nyandiricha pledged to prioritise public safety, improve essential services and ensure public resources are translated into tangible benefits for residents.

He singled out healthcare as one of the key sectors requiring urgent attention, arguing that residents deserved better services from county health facilities and should not continue struggling to access quality medical care.

The aspirant promised to address challenges affecting the delivery of healthcare services and ensure ordinary residents could access reliable and affordable medical attention.

Nyandiricha also vowed to confront political goonism, insisting that intimidation and violence should have no place in a democratic society where citizens are free to express their political opinions and support candidates of their choice.

He urged political leaders to abandon divisive tactics and embrace political tolerance, saying competing interests should coexist peacefully.

Beyond county development priorities, Nyandiricha used his campaign launch to raise concerns about the political future of the Abagusii community and its representation in national leadership.

He argued that the community’s numerical strength, contribution to national affairs and participation in elections should translate into meaningful representation in decision-making structures.

Nyandiricha said the Abagusii should not be confined to being mobilised as a voting bloc during election campaigns but should also be considered for leadership positions, opportunities and responsibilities.

“Our people must not only be counted when votes are being sought; they must also be considered when opportunities, responsibilities and decisions are being shared,” he said.

He described his political ambition as a commitment to championing collective interests rather than pursuing personal advancement, pledging to articulate the community’s concerns without fear or favour.

“I accept this responsibility not because I consider myself greater than others, but because I recognise the greatness of the people whose voice I have been called upon to represent,” he said.

The aspirant, however, cautioned against interpreting his call for greater political recognition as an attempt to undermine other political interests or create divisions among Kisii’s six constituencies.

Instead, he called for unity, consultation and equitable consideration, arguing that meaningful development could only be achieved if all residents felt included in the distribution of opportunities and public resources.

“We are not seeking to undermine anybody’s political space. We are seeking our rightful place at the table where decisions affecting our collective future are made,” he said.

Nyandiricha challenged residents to begin a deliberate conversation about the community’s political direction beyond the 2027 elections, including how its collective interests could be advanced through organised engagement and stronger participation in leadership structures.

He maintained that unity should not be equated with silence when legitimate concerns were ignored, promising to speak out whenever residents’ interests were threatened.

“When our people have concerns, I shall not remain silent. When they have aspirations, I shall not abandon them. And when our people deserve recognition, fairness and opportunity, I shall not be afraid to make that case,” he said.

He further insisted that leadership should be judged by its responsiveness to citizens rather than political rhetoric, pledging accountability to those who entrust him with public office.

“Unity must never mean silence, and consensus must never mean surrendering our legitimate interests,” he said.

Nyandiricha said he was offering an alternative leadership platform anchored on service, integrity, accountability and inclusive development, urging residents to actively participate in shaping the county’s political future.

He thanked supporters and community leaders for their confidence in him, promising to honour their trust.

“I am ready to serve, ready to unite, ready to engage and ready to champion the legitimate interests of our community with dignity, integrity and courage,” he said.

His declaration at Kenyenya Green Stadium formally places him among aspirants seeking to succeed the incumbent in the 2027 Kisii gubernatorial race, with his campaign message centred on healthcare reform, peaceful politics, accountable governance and greater political recognition for the Abagusii community.