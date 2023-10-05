Nyanza Governors Want GSU Officers Deployed to Sondu to Restore Calm

Governors from four Nyanza counties want the national government to deploy a contingent of GSU officers to the Sondu to restore peace and security.

Kisumu Anyang Nyong’o, Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga, Migori’s Ochillo Ayako and James Orengo (Saiya) in a joint statement on Thursday urged the Interior Ministry fast fast-track the deployment so as to restore calm to the Kisumu-Kericho border town.

The governors said the people of Nyakach and those living within Sondu market have been under attack for two days by alleged attackers from Kericho.

“Armed with bows, arrows, and other crude weapons, these warriors have so far killed 7 people, stolen several heads of cattle, and wantonly burnt homes to the ground,” said the governors.

The county bosses further claimed that attempts to have the police take control of the situation have proved futile.

“In fact, the police from the Kericho side have either shown substantial support for the warriors or turned a blind eye to their attacks on our people,” they said.

They want the boundary issue should be settled immediately and following due procedure.

As of Wednesday, seven people had died from the ethnic clashes.

Officials said four more people died Wednesday. This came as tension mounted in the area amid calls for action to tame the killings.

More security personnel were sent to the area with an order to end the clashes.

Criminals armed with bows and arrows raided the East Kadiang’a location in Upper Nyakach division on Wednesday morning and unleashed terror on the residents before fleeing the scene.

Security commanders from both Kisumu and Kericho counties held a crisis meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to plan how to tame the trend.

