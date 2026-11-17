The National Youth Service (NYS) has advertised a vacancy for the position of Director, Commercial Enterprise and Resource Mobilization, offering a monthly salary of up to Sh320,140 alongside several allowances.

According to the job advertisement, the successful candidate will earn a basic monthly salary ranging from Sh164,600 to Sh320,140.

The position also comes with a house allowance of Sh60,000, a commuter allowance of Sh20,000 and an annual leave allowance of Sh35,000.

The Director, Commercial Enterprise and Resource Mobilization, will report directly to the Commandant General of the National Youth Service.

The office is responsible for providing strategic leadership in developing, commercialising, growing and marketing NYS commercial enterprises. It will also oversee investment promotion and the sustainability of the service’s businesses through the implementation of its Eight Business Plans.

The objective is to increase internally generated revenue, strengthen institutional sustainability, create employment opportunities for young people and support the delivery of the NYS mandate.

The successful candidate will also advise the NYS Council and management on business development strategies, commercial investments, market expansion and strategic partnerships.

Other responsibilities include monitoring enterprise performance and developing revenue diversification initiatives to improve the financial sustainability and competitiveness of the service.

Interested applicants have been asked to submit their applications by December 1, 2026.