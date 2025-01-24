NYS Announces Over 380 Job Opportunities For Graduates In Israel

The National Youth Service (NYS) has unveiled over 380 lucrative job opportunities for its graduates in Israel’s construction sector.

Successful applicants will earn a basic salary ranging between Sh250,000 and Sh350,000, depending on the position.

Civil engineers and foremen will earn Sh350,000 per month.

Their responsibilities include supervising construction projects, managing work crews, ensuring safety, scheduling, staffing, budgeting, and maintaining quality standards.

Applicants must have a diploma or trade certificate in Building and Construction or Civil Engineering, at least two years of experience, fluency in English, and a high proficiency in reading drawings and plans. The age requirement for this position is between 25 and 45 years.

Carpentry foremen, who will oversee construction workers handling building modifications, upkeep, and restoration, are also needed.

Applicants should possess a diploma or trade certificate in Building and Construction, Civil Engineering, or Carpentry, have at least two years of supervisory experience, and be fluent in English with the ability to interpret drawings and plans. Candidates must also fall within the age range of 25 to 45 years.

There are additional positions for Foreman – Steel Fixing and Foreman – Plastering, each offering a salary of Sh350,000 per month.

Other roles with a monthly salary of Sh250,000 include positions for Foreman – Masonry (5), Construction Carpenters (80), Steel Fixers (80), Plasterers (50), Tile Masons (50), Heavy Machinery Operators (40), Electricians (20), and Plumbers (30).

The contract duration for these roles is up to 63 months. Employees will work up to 236 hours per month, with shifts lasting up to 12 hours a day, six days a week. Overtime will be calculated monthly, ranging from 183 to 236 hours. The employer will provide housing, which will be deducted from the salary according to Israeli law, along with medical insurance, a retirement fund, transportation, work equipment, and safety training.

Applicants will be responsible for covering travel expenses to Israel, visa fees, pre-departure training costs, and medical examination charges.

