The National Youth Service (NYS) has asked Parliament to intervene and help secure additional funding after facing a Sh29.56 billion budget shortfall for the 2027/2028 financial year.

NYS Commandant-General James Tembur made the appeal when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection, chaired by Thika Town MP Alice Nganga, during consideration of the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

Tembur said the Service had been allocated Sh13.99 billion against its total requirement of Sh43.55 billion, a shortfall that could affect youth recruitment, technical and vocational training, infrastructure development and employment programmes.

“Honourable Chair, I therefore appeal to this Honourable Committee to intervene and support the Service in obtaining the required funding for the youth who will undergo training in the three programmes in the financial year 2027/2028,” Tembur told the committee.

The proposed allocation represents 32.12 per cent of NYS’s total budgetary requirement. The funding gap comprises Sh29.46 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh100.8 million for development.

The Commandant-General warned that the funding shortfall could undermine the government’s plan to increase annual youth recruitment from 10,000 to 100,000.

The government also intends to transform NYS into a self-sustaining government agency by the 2027/2028 financial year.

Tembur said the Service planned to recruit 60,000 young people in two cohorts during the 2027/2028 financial year. However, the proposed allocation would only support 10,000 recruits.

“The Service plans to recruit 60,000 youth in two cohorts in the financial year 2027/2028. However, the proposed Budget Policy Statement allocation can only support 10,000 recruits,” he said.

He also cited inadequate training infrastructure, saying the increased intake of recruits had placed pressure on existing facilities across NYS field units.

These include barracks, classrooms, workshops, kitchens, dining halls, water and sanitation systems.

The Service requires additional resources to expand the facilities and accommodate more trainees.

Committee Vice Chairperson Hilary Kosgei questioned how NYS would meet the government’s youth recruitment target when the proposed budget could only support 10,000 recruits.

He expressed concern that the allocation did not adequately support the Presidential directive to expand annual recruitment.

“If the Treasury cannot follow up with a Presidential Directive with action, what are we left to do?” Kosgei asked.

The committee members also sought an update on pending bills owed by the Service.

NYS told the committee that the Cabinet had approved Sh3.5 billion towards settling its pending bills. However, the Service was still awaiting confirmation from the National Treasury on the actual disbursement and the list of beneficiaries.

The committee further urged NYS to strengthen its engagement with Members of Parliament by facilitating visits to its projects.

The visits, members said, would enable Parliament to assess the Service’s achievements and better understand its operations as part of its oversight responsibilities.