Nzioka Waita has narrowly overtaken incumbent Governor Wavinya Ndeti in the latest Machakos gubernatorial opinion poll, setting the stage for a potentially bruising contest ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The November 2026 Mwelekeo Insights poll places Waita at 45.5 per cent, just 2.1 percentage points ahead of Ndeti, who commands 43.4 per cent of the responses.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau trails the two leading contenders with 8.3 per cent, while 2.8 per cent of respondents selected other candidates or remained undecided.

The figures show a race effectively dominated by two candidates, with Waita and Ndeti collectively accounting for 88.9 per cent of all responses.

Waita, who is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, secured 6,239 responses, compared with Ndeti’s 5,950

The difference between the two candidates is only 289 responses, underscoring the competitive nature of the race at this stage.

The poll represents a significant challenge to Ndeti’s bid to retain the governor’s seat, particularly because she is the incumbent and would ordinarily be expected to have an advantage from name recognition and the visibility associated with holding office.

However, the narrow margin also means Waita’s lead should not be interpreted as a decisive advantage. The two candidates remain within striking distance of each other, leaving the contest highly fluid as political alliances, party nominations and campaign strategies take shape.

Despite finishing second, Ndeti retains a strong position in the survey, with more than four in every ten participants backing her.

The incumbent is seeking another term after becoming the second governor of Machakos County. Her support in the poll suggests that her political base remains substantial and that the 2027 contest is unlikely to be a straightforward challenge against her administration.

Ndeti’s position is also important in the context of the wider political dynamics surrounding the Wiper Patriotic Front, which has traditionally maintained significant political influence in Ukambani.

Her competition with other prominent aspirants within and outside the party could therefore become a major factor in determining how the gubernatorial race develops.

Patrick Makau, the Mavoko MP, occupies third position with 8.3 per cent, translating to 1,143 responses.

Although his support is substantially below that of Waita and Ndeti, Makau remains an important player in the race because of his political base in Mavoko and his previous criticism of attempts to give Ndeti an easy path to the Wiper gubernatorial ticket.

Makau has publicly challenged the idea of handing Ndeti a direct ticket, arguing that the party should allow aspirants to compete in democratic nominations. His position has placed him at the centre of an emerging intra-party contest over who should carry the Wiper banner in Machakos.

His current poll numbers, however, indicate that he would need a substantial increase in support to directly challenge the two frontrunners.

The Machakos contest is particularly significant because of the political realignment taking place ahead of the 2027 elections.

Waita’s decision to pursue the gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket has introduced a new dynamic into a county historically associated with Wiper politics.

The former State House chief of staff previously sought the opportunity to run on a Wiper ticket but later joined UDA after accusing the party leadership of denying him a chance to contest for the governor’s position. His move has transformed the race into a broader contest between established regional political networks and emerging alliances.

Makau, meanwhile, has also positioned himself as a challenger within the Wiper fold, creating the possibility of a three-way political battle involving competing interests around the party’s nomination.

The Mwelekeo Insights survey attracted 13,710 responses and was conducted between November 16 and November 19, 2026 across Machakos County.

Waita received 6,239 votes (45.5 per cent), Ndeti 5,950 (43.4 per cent), Makau 1,143 (8.3 per cent), while 378 respondents (2.8 per cent) selected the others/undecided option.

Mwelekeo describes the exercise as an open online poll, meaning participation was voluntary and limited to people who chose to take part.

The firm therefore cautions that the findings are not statistically representative of the entire Machakos electorate, have no conventional margin of error and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the eventual 2027 election outcome.

That distinction is important when interpreting the results. The poll provides a snapshot of sentiment among participants at the time it was conducted rather than a scientific projection of how the entire county would vote in an election.

What the numbers mean for 2027

The immediate takeaway from the poll is that Machakos is shaping up as a two-horse race, at least among respondents participating in the Mwelekeo exercise.

Waita’s 45.5 per cent gives him a narrow psychological advantage, but Ndeti’s 43.4 per cent demonstrates that the incumbent remains highly competitive.

The 2.1-point gap is small enough to be overturned by changes in political alliances, party nominations, campaign mobilisation, voter turnout and candidate positioning.

For Waita, the challenge will be converting his current lead into a broader countywide coalition capable of sustaining support across Machakos.

For Ndeti, the numbers point to the need to defend her existing support base while winning back voters who may be considering alternative leadership.

For Makau, the poll highlights the scale of the task ahead if he intends to become a serious contender. His current 8.3 per cent support places him well behind the leading pair, although political nominations and alliances could significantly reshape the field.

With the 2027 General Election still ahead, the Machakos gubernatorial race remains wide open. The latest poll provides an early indication of the competitive landscape, but the narrow margin between Waita and Ndeti suggests that neither side can afford complacency.

For now, Waita has the lead. But with just 2.1 percentage points separating the top two candidates, Machakos remains firmly in play.