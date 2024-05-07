Obado, Co-accused Trial in Murder of Sharon Otieno Continues in Nairobi

The trial of former Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado and two other accused persons on the murder of Sharon Otieno continued Tuesday May 7 at the Milimani High Court with Prosecution witness attached at Cyber Crime Investigations sub-unit, under Serious Crime unit within the DCI Headquarters testifying.

Appearing before Justice Cecilia Githua, the witness showed the court photographic exhibits from the scene of the alleged murder.

He told the court that investigations and interrogations of Okoth Obado and his then personal assistant Michael Oyamo showed that the two were well known to the deceased.

The witness further told the court that it was visible from the deceased’s body that she was pregnant and that the body had visible injuries of a knife stub on the left side close to the heart.

He also confirmed to the court that after the Post Mortem of both Sharon and her unborn child, the doctor formed the opinion that Sharon was seven months pregnant and that the cause of death was severe haemorrhage due to a sharp object force trauma and that there were features of strangulation, while that of the unborn child was due to abdominal trauma caused by a sharp object.

The witness further told the court that DNA test results revealed that there was a 99.99% that Okoth Obado was the father of Sharon Otieno’s unborn child.

The testimony further revealed that the third accused person Caspal Obiero, was involved in the murder noting that he hired the vehicle, a Toyota fielder that was used by the perpetrator to meet the deceased.

It also showed how he played a role in getting doctored medical documents from Kisii Referral Hospital.

Prosecution of the matter is led by Wangui Gichuhi and Allen Mulama. Trial continues Wednesday May 8.