ODM Expresses Grave Concerns Over Repeated Attacks on Governor Simba Arati’s Life

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a press statement expressing serious concerns about the life and safety of its National Vice Chairperson and Kisii Governor, H.E. Simba Arati. The party alleges that Governor Arati has been the target of repeated violent attacks, with evidence suggesting the involvement of known individuals, including collaboration with elements within the security forces.

The ODM Party has documented two major incidents that have raised alarm within its ranks. The first incident occurred on June 6, 2023, during the funeral of the father of MCA Paul Okombo Ayiema for Boikanga Ward in South Mugirango. The area MP, Sylvanus Osoro, allegedly unleashed violence with his associates, shooting arrows at mourners in the presence of the police. Governor Arati, the intended target, was safely evacuated by his security team. Despite being reported at Nyamarambe Police Station, no known culprits have been brought to justice.

The second incident took place on January 8, 2024, when armed men, later identified as police officers, disrupted a meeting where Governor Arati was issuing bursary forms in Nyakembene, South Mugirango. Gunshots were fired, resulting in injuries and panic among attendees. Shockingly, the gunmen were identified as Police Constable Kevin Langat, Simon Murithi, and Peter Muge, the latter two stationed at Nyanchwa Police Station. Kevin Langat, allegedly attached to MP Sylvanus Osoro, has reportedly been transferred to Parliament Police Station.

The ODM Party condemns the brazenness of these attacks in a country that claims to uphold the rule of law. The party has expressed dissatisfaction with the apparent silence from the Chief Security Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, and the entire security apparatus, suggesting a possible state-sponsored violence.

Amidst the public outcry and potential backlash, the ODM alleges that the Kisii police, led by County Commander Charles Kases, are planning a diversionary raid on Governor Arati’s residence under the guise of searching for firearms.

In response to these disturbing events, Sen. Edwin Sifuna, the Secretary General of ODM on behalf of the party, has made the following demands:

Immediate transfer of the Kisii Police County Commander. Interdiction and investigation of officers identified in the attacks. At the very minimum, MP Sylvanus Osoro should be asked to record a statement. Immediate commencement of investigations by the Independent Police Oversight Authority into the abuse of police power in Kisii County.

The ODM Party has given a 14-day ultimatum for these actions to be taken, warning that failure to do so will compel the party to explore alternative avenues to ensure law and order in Kisii. Additionally, the party has issued a stern warning that should any harm befall Governor Arati, the named individuals, including Hon. Osoro, Charles Kases, and the Inspector General of Police, will be held personally responsible.