fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    ODM Grassroots Elections will kickoff this Month April 27th 2024

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    raila
    ODM Leader Raila Odinga. [COURTESY]

    ODM Central Management Committee held its meeting this morning whereby the party announced the kickoff date for grassroots elections.

    Raila Odinga, leader of the ODM party, chaired the party’s central committee meeting.

    The meeting’s main agenda was the upcoming grassroots elections and the formation of an election coordinating committee. In addition, the meeting aimed to address internal debates and tensions within the ODM party regarding succession after Raila Odinga’s potential exit from local politics. It also seeks to address logistical challenges related to the upcoming grassroots elections.

    The party announced that its grassroots elections will start on the 27th of April in Kwale, Busia and Siaya Counties. Kajiado, Migori, and Wajir on the 29th of April and Kisii, Vihiga, and Muranga on the 30th

    A further timetable covering the next batch of counties shall be released in due course.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Doctors Reject Sh2.4 Billion Offer from Gov’t to End Strike

    ODM Grassroots Elections will kickoff this Month April 27th 2024

     
    Man Charged with Taking Sh2.9 Million Bribe from Children’s Home 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X