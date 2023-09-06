ODM Kicks Out Jalang’o, Four Other ‘Rebel’ MPs from Party

ODM Party National Executive Council has given the go-ahead for the removal of five legislators from the party.

The NEC on Wednesday instructed the party to remove the rebels from the party register for advancing the interest of rival parties.

The five are; Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) and Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe (Lang’ata)

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party,” said NEC.

Read: Raila Dares ‘Rebel’ ODM MPs to Quit

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party.”

Addressing the media after the resolution was Nominated MP John Mbadi who noted that the expelled lawmakers had openly opposed part resolutions contrary to Article 11 of the party constitution.

“The members be deemed to have resigned from the ODM and the party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of ODM,” Mbadi said.

Further, the Orange party resolved that MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo) should tender an apology and pay a Sh1 million fine.

Read Also: ODM Expels Siaya DG Oduol Over Disloyalty

It was also decided that Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris will be reprimanded for her outright defiance of the party position on the Finance Bill 2023.

“She should issue a written apology to the party within seven days and be fined a sum of Ksh250,000 which should be paid within 60 days,” the NEC resolved.

Four nominated Members of the County Assembly were also kicked out over gross misconduct. They included Carolyne Opar, Kennedy Ojwang, Peter Obaso and Regina Kizito.

