ODM Nominates Millie Odhiambo as New Minority Whip Amid Parliamentary Reshuffle

ODM has nominated Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo as the new Minority Whip, according to Seth Olale of Citizen TV on X. The party has also made several other key appointments: Junet Mohamed has been appointed as the Minority Leader, Caleb Amisi as Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, and Oundo as Vice Chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

These appointments come in the wake of several ODM members joining President Ruto’s Cabinet as part of an effort to form a government of national unity. Millie Odhiambo replaces Junet Mohamed in the role of Minority Whip, while Junet Mohamed takes on the position of Minority Leader, previously held by Opiyo Wandayi, who has been nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy.

This reshuffle is part of ODM’s strategy to adjust its parliamentary leadership and strengthen its influence following the integration of some members into the new government