ODM Party Facebook Page Hacked

The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has lost its Facebook page to hackers.

The Raila Odinga-led party on Saturday said the Facebook account could not be accessed.

“This is to inform you that last night (Friday, March 22) we lost our popular party Facebook Page to hackers. The page can not be accessed,” ODM said on X.

This is to inform you that last night (Friday 22nd March) we lost our popular party Facebook Page to hackers. The page can not be accessed. However, we are working round the clock to recover it. We have contacted the relevant authorities to assist us in the process to recover it. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) March 23, 2024

ODM also said that it had sought assistance from relevant authorities “to assist us in the process to recover it”.

This comes after former Agriculture CS and Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri announced the loss of his verified Facebook page to hackers.

Kiunjuri said he lost control of the page on November 14, 2023.

“To All of You My Followers & Friends, my attention has been drawn to unusual posts appearing on a Facebook Account that I owned until 5 (Five) months ago – Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri. It was hacked on Nov 14, 2023. All efforts to recover it have so far, regrettably been unsuccessful,” Kiunjuri said.