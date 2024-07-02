ODM to Recall Six MPs who Supported Finance Bill 2024

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has threatened to recall six MPs who voted in favour of the Finance Bill 2024.

Party secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo was among those set to be recalled.

Others include; Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Benard Masaka of Ikolomani and Kanchory Memusi of Kajiado Central.

“That the ODM Party shall initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies in light of the current office holders repeated violation of their sacred oath and the wishes of the electorate. Gem, Bondo, Navakholo, Kajiado Central, Ikolomani and Suba South,” said Sifuna.

The party further praised Gen Z for their remarkable efforts in organizing the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The party expressed respect for the youth’s significant accomplishments in a short period.

Sifuna highlighted that among these achievements was the successful fundraising within a few days to cover hospital bills for those injured during the protests.

“We are in awe of the Kenyan youth who through their unity of purpose have stood with their fallen colleagues and raised verse sums of money in very short times to pay hospital bills for the injured,” said Sifuna.

“As a mass movement that has been on this journey of true liberation for a long time, we know how difficult it is to achieve the things that we have seen you do. You have earned our respect as a party and we salute you.”

The party also extended condolences to those who lost their lives while standing up against the oppressive Finance Bill, 2024.

The Raila Odinga-led party further urged for an end to the use of force by the police during peaceful protests.