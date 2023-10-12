ODM Urges Gov’t to Reconsider Deployment of Officers to Haiti

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has asked the government not to compromise on the country’s security and welfare of its citizens by deploying police officers to Haiti.

In a statement on Thursday, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Kenya simply does not have officers to spare for the peace-keeping mission in the Caribbean nation.

Sifuna noted that while the recommended ratio of police officers viz population is 1:450, Kenya’s ratio is 1 officer for every 1,000 civilians.

“We simply do not have policemen to spare. Indeed, given the current security challenges around Sondu, Lamu, the North Rift, along the border with Somalia and within the islands of Lake Victoria, only a truly insensitive and reckless government would deploy 1,000 police officers elsewhere,” lamented Sifuna.

The Raila Odinga-led party also stated that while the situation in Haiti is unfortunate, it does not pose an immediate threat to Kenya.

The Nairobi senator also complained about the lack of approval by Parliament. He insisted that the decision to deploy officers to the foreign nation was made long before the UN security council’s approval.

“The commitment to send our policemen to Haiti was made long before approval both of the UN and Kenya’s Parliament was sought,” said Sifuna.

“In fact, given the current state of capture of Parliament, any pretense at seeking approval would be an afterthought meant to sanitize the process using Ruto’s voting robots in Parliament.”

As such, Sifuna called on his colleagues to oppose the deployment and urged the government to reconsider its offer to lead the mission.

Already, a Nairobi court Monday stopped on temporary basis the planned deployment.

Justice Chacha Mwita stopped interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki from deploying the police until a case filed by Thirdway Alliance.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until 24th October 2023,” read part of the order.

