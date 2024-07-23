ODM: We Are Not Engaged in Any Negotiations with Ruto’s Gov’t

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated that it is not engaged in negotiations for any coalition agreement or lobbying for positions within President William Ruto’s government.

This follows reports suggesting that Ruto has offered Raila Odinga five Cabinet positions, despite disappointments within the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, which Odinga leads, about cooperating with the government.

These came after the former prime minister agreed to participate in a national multi-sectoral dialogue forum proposed by Ruto to address concerns raised by Kenyans in the ongoing anti-government protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, ODM’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the party’s goal is “a national conversation, preceded by creating the necessary environment” by addressing the conditions the party leader outlined on Sunday before engaging in any dialogue forum.

“Some of our members have also fallen for the campaign of lies and misinterpreted our stance as a license to engage the Kenya Kwanza leadership and canvass for ministerial and/or other positions in the Ruto government,” said Sifuna.

“As a party, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement.”

Sifuna further stated that any ODM member “who chooses to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position” will be doing so without the support of the party.