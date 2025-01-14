ODPP Wants Foreigner’s Bond Cancelled Over Interference of Witnesses 

The prosecution wants the bond of a suspect facing charges of being in the country illegally be canceled.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed an application Tuesday January 14 seeking to cancel bond terms of Abdirizak Mohamed Hassan citing interference of witness.

The ODPP informed Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa at Kahawa Law Court that there were matters that arose from the side of the suspect that required serious attention of the court.

As a result, the ODPP informed court that they will be moving with speed to make an application for the cancellation of the accused person’s bail.

This is after it emerged that he had approached a main prosecution witness in the case to push her to recant her statement.

Hassan’s lawyer asked the court to allow them two weeks to be able to file their affidavit in response to the application by the prosecution.

Hassan was charged for illegally obtaining Kenyan registration by presenting forged documents at Mandera North Sub-County Registrar of persons in September 2020.

He also faced another charge of giving false information to a District Registrar of Persons, Mandera North Sub-County in order to procure a Kenyan National ID.

Further, he is alleged to have been found unlawfully present in Kenya.

The prosecution alleges that the accused on November 10, 2024 at Eastleigh in Nairobi County, being a Somali National was found to be unlawfully present in Kenya.

According to the prosecution, at the time of arrest, the accused person did not have any valid permit or pass allowing him to stay or remain in Kenya.

The case will proceed on February 3, 2025, when the prosecution is expected to move the court in an application seeking convince court to remand the accused person in custody pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The purported parents were Mohamed Hassan and Athara Abey Ali the father and mother respectively.

During Investigations in the matter, Athara Abey Ali the purported mother was interviewed and recorded her statement.

She said “the accused person Abdirizak Mohammed is not my son nor did I know him before.”

The woman listed as the suspect’s mother also stated that she had only three daughters in her life, one who is deceased and lived with two in Eastleigh disputing the allegations by the accused that he is her son.

Further she confirmed that she lost her first identify card in Eastleigh and reported the same to the police and applied for a new one which she is currently holding.

Abdirizak is suspected to have used the purported mother’s lost identity card to fake birth and death certificates in order to apply for a Kenyan passport which is still under verification thus also submitting false documents during application.

He had denied the charges and is out on bond.