Officer Guarding Kalonzo’s Home Dies by Suicide

Police in Kitui are probing the death of an AP officer assigned to guard Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Tseikuru rural home.

Reports indicate that the officer died on Sunday morning.

Kitui county police commander Leah Kithei told reporters that the officer died after ingesting a poisonous substance.

Speaking on Monday, Kithei said that the deceased’s colleagues heard sounds from his house within Kalonzo’s compound at around 8.30am on Sunday.

They found him on his bed after which they rushed him to a nearby hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

“They found him lying unconscious on his bed and rushed him to the nearby Mumoni Nursing Hospital in Tseikuru trading centre where he died while undergoing treatment,” Kithei said.

The police boss declined to reveal the identity of the officer because she was not sure if the family had been informed of his death.

“All I can tell you is that we have commenced investigation into the death,” Kithei said,

“Let’s wait until the conclusion of the probe including the autopsy for the truth to come out. Sooner than later we will know what happened.”

According to those privy to the details, the officer had in the past attempted to take his own life.