    Official: Exact location of Iranian President’s helicopter crash identified

    Search Under Way After Helicopter Carrying Iran’s President Raisi Crashes

    The exact crash site of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi has been identified, that’s according to the IRGC Commander of East Azerbaijan province.

    He said a signal was received from the helicopter and the mobile phone of one of the crew members at the accident site.

    The local IRGC chief noted: “We are now deploying all military forces to the identified region and hope to deliver good news to the people soon.”

    He also noted that 30% of the military forces are currently present in the region, indicating that this level of deployment is sufficient for the rescue operation.

    Further updates are anticipated as the search progresses.

    Meanwhile Turkey has dispatched a night vision helicopter, 32 rescuers and 6 vehicles to the location to help Iranian peers with the search operation.

    By Agencies

