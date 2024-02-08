Officials Seize 750 Litres of Ethanol Amid Crackdown on Illicit Brew in Kiambu

Multi agency teams seized over 700 liters of illegal ethanol in an operation in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

This comes in the wake of an incident in which an illicit brew killed 13 people in villages in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday prompting protests from locals who burnt a bar believed to be behind the same.

Many others are blind in hospitals following the incident.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) through a multi-agency operation involving officers drawn from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the National Police Service (NPS) Wednesday night netted 750 liters of pure ethanol in a premise within Ruaka area of Kiambu County.

Operating on intelligence, the team also recovered over 40 empty drums with a capacity of 250 liters each, suspected to have contained the ethanol and which is suspected to have already been ferried for illegal activities.

The chemical is an ingredient in manufacture of most alcohol in the market.

Most of the chemicals are smuggled into the country.

Ethanol is used as a raw material in the production of excisable products therefore smuggling distorts the collection of data by customs for trade purposes, loss of revenue and unfair trade competition.

This comes in the wake of an incident in Kirinyaga County where some revelers tragically lost their lives while others are still receiving treatment after consuming what is suspected to be illicit or counterfeited alcohol.

“Drinking this type of alcohol is risky to health and could have dangerous consequences. Counterfeit or illegally produced alcohol can lead to blindness, and even death,” said Nacada CEO Dr Anthony Omerikwa.

He said the authority continues to work closely with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) and other law enforcement agencies to intensify the crackdown on substandard, illicit, and counterfeit alcohol to safeguard the public from such harmful products.

“The heightened vigilance and sporadic crackdowns will continue across the country and anyone found to be complicit will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Omerikwa appealed to members of the public to share any information that they may have regarding the illegal manufacturing, distribution, or sale of any suspicious alcohol and other forms of drugs to the authorities.

The information can also be shared with us through our Toll Free line 1192 which is available for 24 hours.